ΗΠΑ: Ένας 14χρονος μαθητής δημιούργησε ένα σαπούνι για τη θεραπεία του καρκίνου του δέρματος

🏆 Congratulations to Heman Bekele, a @WTWoodsonHS freshman who won the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and was named "America's Top Young Scientist." Bekele earned a $25,000 award for his groundbreaking research on a soap that fights skin cancer.https://t.co/jZEhOWWRcu pic.twitter.com/ZY4o1VCoqL