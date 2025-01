Ντέιβιντ Λιντς: Ο σκηνοθέτης που έφερε την ονειρική δομή στον mainstream κινηματογράφο

Just a short while ago, we learned the sad news that the director of Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man, Mulholland Drive, and Inland Empire has passed away. Many years ago, at the Venice Film Festival, we had the opportunity to meet and discuss, among other things, the dreamlike structure present in most of his films. The remarkable director was a four-time Oscar nominee and was honored with an honorary Academy Award in 2020 for his lifetime achievements. RIP. #DavidLynch #FilmLegend #BlueVelvet #TheElephantMan #MulhollandDrive #InlandEmpire #OscarWinner #Cinema #DreamlikeCinema #FilmDirector #RIP