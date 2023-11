Σ. Μισέλ μετά το δείπνο με ηγέτες της ΕΕ: Ξεκινάω διαβουλεύσεις σχετικά με την στρατηγική μας ατζέντα για τα επόμενα χρόνια

Today, I’m starting consultations with EU leaders on our #StrategicAgenda for the coming years.



In Berlin with 🇩🇪🇬🇷🇭🇺🇦🇹🇧🇪🇨🇾🇱🇹, we will focus on our priorities & goals:



· Improving our policies to make us stronger

· Financing our shared priorities

· Making our decision-making… pic.twitter.com/4ehNGTeqlz