Ρωσικές ειδικές δυνάμεις τραυμάτισαν ύποπτο που άνοιξε πυρ από στέγη κτηρίου στην πόλη Μουρμάνσκ

Murmansk, Russia ❗

The Murmansk shooter has been 'neutralized'. The assault was carried out by the local SOBR "Wolverine" and OMON "Bear" of the Russian Guard. This was reported by the press service of the department. Before starting the shooting, the shooter blocked the… https://t.co/7MdCwLO5Pp pic.twitter.com/KfqUWHzHBQ