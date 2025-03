Μαίνονται οι φονικές πυρκαγιές στη Νότια Κορέα – Τουλάχιστον 18 νεκροί και δεκάδες τραυματίες

🚨🇰🇷 DEADLY WILDFIRES CONTINUE SWEEPING SOUTH KOREA, DEATH TOLL RISES TO 15



Wildfires raging across South Korea’s southeast have killed at least 15 people, destroyed homes, and forced thousands to evacuate—including inmates from local prisons.



Some victims died while trying to… https://t.co/yXVF5p1h1p pic.twitter.com/1d1PQyqcHu