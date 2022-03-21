Κίνα: Συνετρίβη Boeing με 133 επιβάτες

Upd:
Σύνταξη Συντακτική ομάδα ert.gr

Συνετρίβη αεροσκάφος Boeing 737 της China Eastern Airlines με 133 επιβάτες σε περιοχή της Κίνας. Εκτελούσε το δρομολόγιο από το Κουνμίνγκ προς Γκουανγκζού και κατέπεσε σε ορεινή περιοχή στο Γκουανγκσί, όπου προκαλώντας δασική πυρκαγιά.

Σύμφωνα με την κινεζική κρατική τηλεόραση δεν είναι γνωστό εάν υπήρξαν διασωθέντες.

Επιτόπου μεταβαίνουν διασωστικές δυνάμεις.

