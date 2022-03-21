Κίνα: Συνετρίβη Boeing με 133 επιβάτες

Συνετρίβη αεροσκάφος Boeing 737 της China Eastern Airlines με 133 επιβάτες σε περιοχή της Κίνας. Εκτελούσε το δρομολόγιο από το Κουνμίνγκ προς Γκουανγκζού και κατέπεσε σε ορεινή περιοχή στο Γκουανγκσί, όπου προκαλώντας δασική πυρκαγιά.

#BREAKING: A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 operating flight #MU5735 with 133 people on board has supposedly crashed near Wuzhou in southern China, and started a mountain fire! pic.twitter.com/Dh5VrIqMPm — BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) March 21, 2022

Σύμφωνα με την κινεζική κρατική τηλεόραση δεν είναι γνωστό εάν υπήρξαν διασωθέντες.



Επιτόπου μεταβαίνουν διασωστικές δυνάμεις.

【Crash site】A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 people from China Eastern Airlines had an accident in Teng County, Guangxi and then triggered a mountain fire. At present, the rescue team has gathered, the casualties are still unknown. pic.twitter.com/udlT6qqKWZ — 豆腐Toufu.exe🀄️ (@y1499003) March 21, 2022