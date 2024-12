Ισχυρός σεισμός 7,3 Ρίχτερ έπληξε την περιοχή Πορτ Βίλα του Βανουάτου – Προειδοποίηση για τσουνάμι

BREAKING: Massive Earthquake 🚨



A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck 54 kilometers west of Port-Vila, Vanuatu. 🌍• Time: December 17, 1:47 UTC

• Depth: 10 km.



Tsunami threat is being assessed. Stay alert and safe!