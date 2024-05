ΗΠΑ: Οι Χούθι της Υεμένης εκτόξευσαν πύραυλο προς τον Κόλπο του Άντεν

May 19 CENTCOM Update



At approximately 9:35 p.m. (Sanaa time) May 18, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden. There were no injuries or damages reported by U.S., coalition, or merchant… pic.twitter.com/iud8OSr4nM