Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά του Μαγδεμβούργου – Τουλάχιστον ένας νεκρός και δεκάδες τραυματίες
(Photo by Doerthe HEIN / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT

Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος στη χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά του Μαγδεμβούργου στη Γερμανία. Τουλάχιστον ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε, σύμφωνα με το γερμανικό δημόσιο ραδιοτηλεοπτικό δίκτυο MDR και 60- 80 τραυματίστηκαν, λέει η τοπική υπηρεσία διάσωσης O οδηγός συνελήφθη, ανέφερε η Bild.

Bίντεο στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης δείχνουν την τρομακτική στιγμή που το όχημα περνάει από το συγκεντρωμένο πλήθος.

Σκληρές εικόνες

Λίγο μετά το χτύπημα του οχήματος

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται «εκτεταμένη αστυνομική επιχείρηση» και η αγορά έκλεισε, σύμφωνα με τις τοπικές αρχές.

Πηγές: Afp, Reuters, BBC

