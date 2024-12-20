Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά του Μαγδεμβούργου – Τουλάχιστον ένας νεκρός και δεκάδες τραυματίες

Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος στη χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά του Μαγδεμβούργου στη Γερμανία. Τουλάχιστον ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε, σύμφωνα με το γερμανικό δημόσιο ραδιοτηλεοπτικό δίκτυο MDR και 60- 80 τραυματίστηκαν, λέει η τοπική υπηρεσία διάσωσης O οδηγός συνελήφθη, ανέφερε η Bild.

Bίντεο στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης δείχνουν την τρομακτική στιγμή που το όχημα περνάει από το συγκεντρωμένο πλήθος.

Σκληρές εικόνες

Reports of at least 11 Killed and over 60 Injured, after a Car drove Full-Speed into a Christmas Market in the Eastern German City of Magdeburg, with Police investigating the Incident as a Terrorist Attack. pic.twitter.com/ex0oWKC3qH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 20, 2024

An attack has taken place at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany.



Several people are dead and injured, according to MDR. pic.twitter.com/LRjCu82QtS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 20, 2024

BREAKING: Car runs over people at Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Reports of many victims pic.twitter.com/02lQBscdqq — BNO News (@BNONews) December 20, 2024

Λίγο μετά το χτύπημα του οχήματος

At least 3 dead Germans at the Christmas market in #Magdeburg after a man breaks through anti-terror bollards with his car and crashes into the crowd. Allegedly it’s a Syrian.

Has Germany had another terrorist attack at the end of 2024? pic.twitter.com/07kq0rmErK — Martin Sellner (@Martin_Sellner) December 20, 2024

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται «εκτεταμένη αστυνομική επιχείρηση» και η αγορά έκλεισε, σύμφωνα με τις τοπικές αρχές.

Πηγές: Afp, Reuters, BBC

Ελλάδα και τον Όλες οι Ειδήσεις από τηνκαι τον Κόσμο , στο ertnews.gr

Google

Κάνε like στη σελίδα μας στο Facebook

Ακολούθησε μας στο

Κάνε εγγραφή στο κανάλι μας στο Youtube

Γίνε μέλος στο κανάλι μας στο Διάβασε όλες τις ειδήσεις μας στοΚάνε like στη σελίδα μας στοΑκολούθησε μας στο Twitter Κάνε εγγραφή στο κανάλι μας στοΓίνε μέλος στο κανάλι μας στο Viber

όχι αυτολεξεί) ή μέρους αυτών μόνο αν:

– Αναφέρεται ως πηγή το ertnews.gr στο σημείο όπου γίνεται η αναφορά.

– Στο τέλος του άρθρου ως Πηγή

– Σε ένα από τα δύο σημεία να υπάρχει ενεργός σύνδεσμος Προσοχή! Επιτρέπεται η αναδημοσίευση των πληροφοριών του παραπάνω άρθρου () ή μέρους αυτών μόνο αν:– Αναφέρεται ως πηγή τοστο σημείο όπου γίνεται η αναφορά.– Στο τέλος του άρθρου ως Πηγή– Σε ένα από τα δύο σημεία να υπάρχει ενεργός σύνδεσμος

TAGS Γερμανία