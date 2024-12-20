Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά του Μαγδεμβούργου – Τουλάχιστον ένας νεκρός και δεκάδες τραυματίες

Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε πλήθος στη χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά του Μαγδεμβούργου στη Γερμανία. Τουλάχιστον ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε, σύμφωνα με το γερμανικό δημόσιο ραδιοτηλεοπτικό δίκτυο MDR και 60- 80 τραυματίστηκαν, λέει η τοπική υπηρεσία διάσωσης O οδηγός συνελήφθη, ανέφερε η Bild.
Bίντεο στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης δείχνουν την τρομακτική στιγμή που το όχημα περνάει από το συγκεντρωμένο πλήθος.
Σκληρές εικόνες
Reports of at least 11 Killed and over 60 Injured, after a Car drove Full-Speed into a Christmas Market in the Eastern German City of Magdeburg, with Police investigating the Incident as a Terrorist Attack. pic.twitter.com/ex0oWKC3qH— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 20, 2024
An attack has taken place at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 20, 2024
Several people are dead and injured, according to MDR. pic.twitter.com/LRjCu82QtS
BREAKING: Car runs over people at Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Reports of many victims pic.twitter.com/02lQBscdqq— BNO News (@BNONews) December 20, 2024
Λίγο μετά το χτύπημα του οχήματος
At least 3 dead Germans at the Christmas market in #Magdeburg after a man breaks through anti-terror bollards with his car and crashes into the crowd. Allegedly it’s a Syrian.— Martin Sellner (@Martin_Sellner) December 20, 2024
Has Germany had another terrorist attack at the end of 2024? pic.twitter.com/07kq0rmErK
Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται «εκτεταμένη αστυνομική επιχείρηση» και η αγορά έκλεισε, σύμφωνα με τις τοπικές αρχές.
Πηγές: Afp, Reuters, BBC
